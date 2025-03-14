`The Last Of Us’ Season 2 Trailer Hits Record 158 Million Views

Warner Bros. Discovery is reporting that the trailer for “The Last of Us” season two amassed 158 million global views across platforms in its first three days, securing its spot as HBO and Max Original’s most-watched trailer in a three day time period.

The trailer outperformed previous "The Last of Us" trailers and teasers by a margin of at least 160%. Season one episodes averaged nearly 32 million U.S. cross platform viewers.

The trailer was unveiled on Saturday, March 8, during "The Last of Us" panel at SXSW, featuring creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann alongside stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Young Mazino, who previewed the upcoming season.

Season 2 takes place five years after the events of the first season. In it Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other in a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Season two debuts Sunday, April 13 on HBO and Max.