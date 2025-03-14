`The Last Of Us’ Season 2 Trailer Hits Record 158 Million Views
Viewing of the trailer on all platforms in its first three days exceeded the previous season's trailers by 160%
Warner Bros. Discovery is reporting that the trailer for “The Last of Us” season two amassed 158 million global views across platforms in its first three days, securing its spot as HBO and Max Original’s most-watched trailer in a three day time period.
The trailer outperformed previous "The Last of Us" trailers and teasers by a margin of at least 160%. Season one episodes averaged nearly 32 million U.S. cross platform viewers.
The trailer was unveiled on Saturday, March 8, during "The Last of Us" panel at SXSW, featuring creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann alongside stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Young Mazino, who previewed the upcoming season.
Season 2 takes place five years after the events of the first season. In it Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other in a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.
Season two debuts Sunday, April 13 on HBO and Max.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Omdia: Global Online Consumer Expenditure to Hit $6.6 Trillion by 2029
Survey: Consumers Want More Shoppable TV Experiences