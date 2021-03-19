‘The Conners’ Production Crew Member Dies on Set

LOS ANGELES—A crew member of the ABC show “The Conners” died on set Thursday, March 18, as a result of a “fatal medical experiment,” according to The Wrap. The crew member, who was not identified, worked on both “The Conners” and its predecessor “Roseanne.”

A report from TMZ details that the man suffered the medical emergency when he was one the catwalk on a sound stage at CBS Studio Center. Medics were not able to resuscitate him. TMZ said that he primarily worked in lighting for the show and was in his 50s or 60s.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today,” a spokesperson for production company Carsey-Werner told The Wrap. “He was a much loved member of ‘The Conners’ and Roseanne’ families for over 25 years.”