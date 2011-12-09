The Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches ‘Holiday Giving Campaign’



NEW YORK: The Broadcasters Foundation of America, the nationwide charity that provides aid to broadcasters in acute need, has launched its “Holiday Giving Campaign” to provide more aid to colleagues in acute financial need.



Often a last refuge, the Broadcasters Foundation has helped families remain in their homes, and made it possible for retirees to afford life-sustaining medications. This year, the Foundation will grant more than $675,000 in assistance--a 35 percent increase over last year and more requests for aid arrive every day.



Over the past 60 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided millions of dollars in aid to hundreds of broadcasters who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. Current recipients include the family of a 20-year broadcast veteran who died of a sudden massive stroke, leaving two children and a wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis; an elderly couple who have outlived their savings and are saddled with enormous medical costs; and a man who in the prime of his life and at the peak of his career became paralyzed by a tragic accident that has left him confined to a wheel chair.



The campaign asks broadcasters to spread the word about the mission of the Foundation to those who may need its assistance, and encourages donations and memberships. Individual membership is $150 a year. Donations also can be made as a personal gift to the Guardian Fund, the Stu Olds Memorial Fund, and the Rick Buckley Memorial Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative. For more information, see www.broadcastersfounation.org.



