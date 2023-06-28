Thai PBS Deploys Ross Video Hyperconverged Switchers

Ross Video Acuity production switcher and Hyperconverged Production Platform 4ME Ultrix Acuity 4K / UHD switcher in use at the newly upgraded Thai PBS studios

BANGKOK—Ross Video has announced that Thai PBS, a public broadcasting service located in Thailand, has selected Ross’ production switches for a major upgrade to its two main studios.

Thai PBS was established in 2008 and it recent decided to upgrade its two main studios so it could create content in 4K and make major improvements to its existing HD studio.

For the project, Thai PBS selected two new production sweaters from Ross.

The new Ross Video switchers are used for the primary production of Thai PBS’ live content at their broadcast facility headquarters in central Bangkok. The main objective of these upgrades was to enable Thai PBS’ studios to create better quality content and ensure that they would be able to increase capacity in the future, the broadcaster reported.

As part of the tender Thai PBS engineers also specified a requirement for production workflow flexibility that would allow for different types of technology such as SDI or IP. They also wanted a well-known and trusted switcher brand that provides high-quality manufacturing and design and is backed by solid service and support.

For their main studio upgrade Thai PBS chose the flagship Acuity production switcher with a 4 M/E row and the Acuity control surface.

They also selected Ross’ Hyperconverged Production Platform, the 4ME Ultrix Acuity 4K / UHD Switcher, with a 4ME row Acuity panel configuration.

Acuity is top-of-the-line production switcher, combining significant production power with a very attractive aesthetic and excellent connectivity, Ross reported.

The Ultrix Acuity, on the other hand, combines the power of the Acuity with the feature set of the Ultrix flexible hybrid routing platform in a single package. The Ultrix Acuity provides Thai PBS with very powerful functionality, including built-in routing, control, multiviewing and signal processing capabilities, Ross Video said.

The Acuity switcher offers 4 Mix and Effect buses, together with visually stunning 2D and 3D effects. This combination of switchers has allowed Thai PBS to build its live production backbone around the Ross ecosystem of live production solutions, providing significant value and future potential upgrades such as moving to IP and beyond.

For the installation process, Ross delivered the switchers to Thai PBS in March 2023 and the installation process was completed in April. Commissioning and training were done shortly after installation, with the switchers going live on the air in May in time for the 2023 Thailand General Election.

The Acuity and Ultrix Acuity production switchers have already allowed the Thai PBS production team to greatly improve their creativity and storytelling capabilities, Ross reported.

With state-of-the-art connectivity, the new Ross Video Hyperconverged switchers have also enabled seamless integration with Thai PBS’ existing automation system for a smoother and more efficient workflow, the companies reported.