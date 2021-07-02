TF1 France Uses Vizrt XR Playbook For UEFA Euro 2020 Coverage

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced that the largest private broadcaster in France, TFI, is using its extended reality technologies, the Vizrt XR Playbook, for post match analysis in its coverage of UEFA Euro 2020.

Vizrt XR Playbook is designed to help create more engaging stories and sports analysis with virtual, augmented, mixed, and extended reality graphics and video wall control.

TFI has been using Vizrt XR Playbook to take audiences into fully rendered virtual stadiums and immerse them into critical game action by allowing TFI’s analysts to control the replay and viewpoint with cutting-edge graphics features.

Commenting on the production, Daniel Nergard, president of Vizrt, noted that “to compete in the modern media marketplace, you must engage your audience with spectacular visuals. By any measurement, Vizrt XR liberates TF1’s analysts and commentators to unleash their boundless creativity and insight into the game with speed, efficiency, and high quality. Their immersive and compelling extended reality shows delight fans and viewers alike signaling a new era of storytelling for sports.”

Vizrt XR is one of five software Solution Suites made available exclusively through Flexible Access, allowing customers to adapt and scale their production software up and down to meet rapidly changing production needs.