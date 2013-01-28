Texas Legends Leverage ChyronIP

MELVILLE, N.Y. —The Texas Legends, an NBA D-League team based in Frisco, Texas, chose North Texas Trailers and Vantedge Sports Media to custom design and build a ChyronIP real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator into a new mobile production trailer powered by NewTek equipment.



Including features and functions offered by Chyron’s Lyric Pro software, ChyronIP brings the company’s full-motion, data-driven 3D graphics to the NewTek TriCaster live production system. As a result, the team’s basketball telecasts feature graphics typical of more prominent sports broadcasts.



“ChyronIP gives us more robust capabilities and added flexibility in the overall graphics presentation of Legends’ broadcasts, ultimately resulting in more graphics and an enhanced on-air presence,” said Bill Boyce, president of the Texas Legends. “The seamless integration of ChyronIP with our NewTek TriCaster system allows us to leverage the consistency of Chyron’s Lyric software to match larger-scale broadcasts in the creation, storage and playout of graphic content. The credibility we gain with such graphics adds significantly to our ability to generate greater revenues from Legends’ telecasts.”



The mobile unit features an internal green screen studio and a game-day studio with 200-square-foot fold-out stages and a broadcaster desk that can be utilized inside or outside the studio, enabling users to simulate a TV broadcast studio or an outdoor studio environment.



Powered by NewTek equipment, including TriCaster and 3Play machines, as well as NewTek’s virtual studio software, the ChyronIP delivers key and fill signals via the TriCaster network interface, which gives producers two full HD or SD live full-motion channels of Chyron graphics without tying up video inputs. The Legends also added a second channel to the ChyronIP system to support streaming graphics.



ChyronIP for TriCaster is a self-contained system that boasts a compact lightweight chassis. Users can plug it in and get to work. Those companies or production teams already working with Chyron graphics systems can employ ChyronIP to bring existing Chyron graphics into their productions.



