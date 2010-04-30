Texas’ KBMT migrates local news to HD with JVC

KBMT, the ABC affiliate in Beaumont, TX, is using JVC ProHD cameras in the field and the studio for its local newscasts, which recently began broadcasting in the 720p HD format. It is the first station in the market to make the move to HD broadcasting.

The London Broadcasting station has purchased three GY-HD250 cameras, which initially were used in SD mode in the studio, plus seven GY-HM700 cameras for ENG use.

The new JVC ProHD cameras will also be used for newscasts on KJAC, the station’s NBC multicast channel, which shares news personnel and resources. Both channels simulcast a 5:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. newscast, with each channel broadcasting separate newscasts during the afternoon and early evening.

The GY-HM700 camcorder records to nonproprietary SDHC media cards and also allows the station’s crew to record in the QuickTime (.MOV) file format, eliminating the need to ingest or encode footage from the field. It has installed Apple’s Final Cut Pro workstations in three of its edit bays.

The new JVC cameras are part of an extensive investment in HD for the station, which includes an updated studio set and a new HD master control.

KBMT is the second station London Broadcasting has equipped with JVC ProHD camcorders. Last year, KYTX, the CBS affiliate serving the Tyler-Longview, TX, market launched its local news in HD using JVC GY-HD250 cameras for studio and ENG work. The station uses Adobe Premiere to edit its news packages and JVC DR-HD100 hard disk recorders for tapeless acquisition in the field.