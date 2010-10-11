TestVid offers 3-D stereoscopic test sequences for codec evaluation

UK-based TestVid has introduced 3-D stereoscopic video test sequences designed specifically for testing the quality of video codecs, the T3D003 Europe.

Provided on a USB hard drive, the T3D003 Europe clip set comprises more than 1/2TB of high-quality, uncompressed video, plus associated audio, and is the first of several planned 3-D stereoscopic test sets. Although supplied uncompressed, 3-D “Tvids” can be easily played out in real-time on SDI monitors.

The company said that with very little 3-D content available, and most of what is available commercial movies that are compressed at relatively modest bit rates and cannot be freely used for demos and tests, the T3D003 Europe is sorely needed. It comprises more than 60 pairs of uncompressed left-right video sequences, in HD and 2K D-Cinema formats, with the usage rights to do tests, trade shows, public demos and website display.

The T3D003 Europe is intended both for broadcasters and for broadcast equipment manufacturers (such as server or encoder companies) to give full test coverage of just about any type of 3-D video feature that an encoder is likely to encounter. For example, 3D Tvids are ideal for a broadcaster that has to decide which video server or encoder to buy.

In addition to the video itself, 3D Tvids are fully documented, so it is easy to find video that will stress a 3-D codec in many ways, with a wide range of subjects including difficult video such as fast scene changes, reflections, lots of detail, nighttime highlights and handheld cameras, as well as the issues specific to 3-D such as interocular and convergence, alignment, matching camera parameters and lenses.