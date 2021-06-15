Telstra Expands Global Broadcast Operations with MediaCloud Acquisition

LONDON—Telstra Broadcast Services Pty Limited (TBS) has inked a deal to acquire MediaCloud Pty Ltd., a move that will give it a suite of significant software-defined and cloud-based technical capabilities, a team of media cloud delivery experts and a London Master Control Room, that is capable of supporting major events and media companies.

The MediaCloud acquisition builds on TBS’s recent expansion into new regions, as well as new advancements and partnerships to its Telstra Global Media Network.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Head of Telstra Broadcast Services Andreas Eriksson said that the addition of the MediaCloud platform will provide broadcasters with incredible flexibility to manage their content offerings through virtual environments.

“The global media industry is expanding to cloud-enabled and software-defined capabilities,” explained Eriksson. “Adding these leading new capabilities alongside TBS’s existing global fibre and satellite networks sets us up to meet the evolving needs of the broadcast market as well as expand our value proposition to our global client base by providing a world-class broadcast operations in London.”

As part of the acquisition, Australian free-to-air TV channel SBS has renewed its playout contract for MediaCloud services for seven years. Under this contract, everything from SBS News to the latest primetime show will be assembled and played out via TBS.