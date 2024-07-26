Telos Alliance Unveils StudioCore, StudioEdge

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance has introduced StudioCore and StudioEdge—both members of the company’s Axia lineup of AoIP studio consoles and accessories.

StudioCore is the successor to the company’s QOR.32 engine and will serve as the new engine for the Axia iQ, Radius, RAQ and DESQ control surfaces. The new engine maintains the 24-channel mixing engine from the QOR.32, an internal power supply and 5-port Ethernet switch but adds an 8-channel monitor matrix system. It also offers a Livewire+ AES67 stream capacity of 32 inputs and 32 outputs, the company said.

StudioEdge is a high-density I/O device the complements the Axia xNode family of products. It can be used as an all-in-one I/O solution in control rooms of any size, or as an ingest station or routing and monitoring solution in TOCs and machine rooms, it said.

Both new products are built on a common 2RU fanless hardware platform that includes an integrated 5-port Ethernet switch with PoE, and a 5-inch color IPS LCD touchscreen display for complete local control of routing, I/O, and audio levels, Telos Alliance said.

I/O includes four selectable mic/line inputs, eight dedicated line inputs and outputs and three digital inputs and outputs that are user-configurable as AES/EBU, S/PDIF, and USB Audio, which eliminates the need for an IP driver for stereo applications. There are two headphone outputs with independent DACs and built-in amplifiers, a built-in audio file player via USB data port and four GPI/O ports. A second internal power supply is optionally available.

“Both StudioCore and StudioEdge provide the flexible architecture our customers have been asking for, with features like an I/O expansion slot, USB Audio I/O, two powerful headphone amps, and a built-in USB file player,” said Luca LaRosa, Telos Alliance senior product manager.

Both products are due to be available from the Telos Alliance network of Axia channel partners in September.

