Telos Alliance Debuts Media Solutions initiative at IBC2024

CLEVELAND—T elos Alliance has launched a new Media Solutions initiative, which it will present for the first time at IBC2024, Sept 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam.

“In order for Telos Alliance to increase our presence and expand our influence in the Media & Entertainment markets, we have created Media Solutions as an initiative that will focus on delivering Jünger, Minnetonka Audio and Linear Acoustic into television & media markets outside of radio,” said Costa Nikol, Exec-Team Strategy Advisor, Media & Entertainment for Telos Alliance. “This includes having dedicated R&D, Sales, Marketing and Customer Services resources focused on the Television, Media and Entertainment customer base—along with dedicated management led by John Schur, President of Media Solutions on the executive level."

Although the company won’t be branding any of its products under the “Media Solutions” moniker, “having dedicated teams allows us to be better equipped to listen to market trends and demands, while maintaining the trusted brands that our customers already know,” Nikol added.

Scott Rothenberg

Scott Rothenberg, SVP of Technology and Capital Planning at global media solutions leader NEP Group, said: “Media companies are under more pressure to deliver unique, personalized experiences to audiences across new platforms and geographies. To achieve this level of customization at scale, content providers need to ensure Next Generation Audio is at the core of live production workflows. We share the same vision as Telos Alliance when it comes to championing audio that makes audiences feel more valued – and drives greater value.”

“Just ‘good enough’ audio doesn’t cut it in the competitive media landscape anymore — delivering exceptional audio quality is fundamental to engaging and retaining audiences,” said Telos Alliance CEO Scott Stiefel. “Despite rapid innovation in ultra-high quality video and immersive on-screen experiences, broadcast audio is overlooked far too often. Content providers need more support in seamlessly enabling Next Generation Audio technologies that transform auditory experiences. Our Media Solutions products empower brands to wow audiences and brings our business closer to established and new customers.”

Telos Alliance’s Media Solutions initiative will pioneer Next Generation Audio (NGA) technologies, enabling content providers to provide immersive, personalized audio that captivates and retains viewers. According to Telos, more than one billion consumer devices already support Next Generation Audio, a standard that enables personalized, accessible and interactive experiences by allowing individual viewer devices to engage with the playback system and customize the output based on user preferences, accessibility requirements, or changing listening environments.

Whether media is consumed via in-ear headphones, soundbars or multi-speaker setups, NGA enables intuitive, user-centric features such as enhanced dialogue and sound clarity, advanced volume customization for those with hearing impairments, and commentary and audio track selection for users to choose different commentators for sports events or select alternative language tracks for their favorite shows.

Telos Alliance will debut a range of pioneering Next Generation Audio advancements at IBC2024, introducing several new product lines and enhancements across Jünger and Linear Acoustic brands. The company will also showcase new AI modules within the Minnetonka AudioTools solution suite that drive production efficiencies and cleaner, richer audio experiences across live sports and entertainment programming.

Telos Alliance will be in Stand 8.D37. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/