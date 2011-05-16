TeleZüri goes tapeless with DVS

DVS, a German manufacturer of hardware and software for broadcast, digital film and video post production, has supplied video servers and a SAN to TeleZüri, a Swiss private regional TV broadcaster. TeleZüri has replaced its previous tape-based operation with file-based workflows by upgrading its production chain with six DVS VENICE video servers as well as a DVS-SAN storage system with a 96TB capacity. The sports channel Schweizer Sportfernsehen (SSF), located at TeleZüri's premises, also uses this technology.



The six Venice systems provide 22 video channels across the entire workflow and are responsible for ingest, news playout and on-air playout. The DVS video server manages native real-time capture and playout of numerous common broadcast formats such as Panasonic DVCPRO, AVC-Intra, Avid DNxHD and Sony XDCAM EX, simultaneously scaling the different formats in real time. Through various interfaces such as VDCP, MOS and SOAP, VENICE can be controlled via MAM, newsroom control systems and playout automation systems.