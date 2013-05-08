Televisora Nacional Panama Selects AEQ Forum

PANAMA, PANAMA—Panama media group Televisora Nacional has selected AEQ FORUM digital audio mixers to equip two new digital studios.



The first studio has one AEQ Forum digital audio mixer with standard 12 faders control surface, including seven microphones inputs, 16 stereo inputs and eight analogical outputs, as well as eight digital AES or SPDIF signals. AEQ Forum can support up to two digital telephone hybrids built-in, but TVN purchased two external units of digital telephone hybrid AEQ TH03.1 model because a van can be used independently in others studios. These two TH03.1 units are controlled remotely using GPIOs from the programmable buttons section of the console control surface.



AEQ has included USB inputs/outputs in the module, so TVN can connect the mixer to the automation system workstation without a dedicated extra audio board.



The second studio is equipped with an transmission booth designed over a digital audio mixer AEQ Grand Forum model with 20 faders extended control surface, including nine microphones inputs, 16 analogical lines and four digital AES. For studio communications, they use AEQ digital telephone hybrids AEQ TH3.1 model, controlled remotely from the console using GPIOs.



To simplify the final installation and to reduce wiring work, time and cost, AEQ prepared several complete cabling kits specific for each AEQ Forum unit.



The project was coordinated by TVN Technical Manager Rolando Guerra, in collaboration with the central technical and sales services of AEQ in Madrid.



National Television of Panama (Televisora Nacional de Panama) operates in the city of Panama and broadcasts throughout all of Panama and southern Costa Rica. TVN broadcasts news, sports and cultural programs, including “La Cascara” which has run for 15 years.



