TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia Expands Podcast Offerings

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision’s audio network Uforia has announced that it is expanding its podcast offerings.

Uforia draws audio content from TelevisaUnivision’s music and audio properties spanning radio, podcasts, audio app and live concert series. Delivering more than 40 hours of original content per week, Uforia has become the largest Hispanic podcast network in the U.S.

In a recent ten month period, Uforia’s podcast audience grew 89% from February to December 2021.

TelevisaUnivision’s push to expand its podcasting efforts reflects a growing demand for Hispanic content and the rapid growth of podcast advertising.

A recent IAB study reported explosive growth in podcast ad revenue, which hit a new high in 2021 at $1.4 billion, and is forecast to exceed $2 billion in 2022. The IAB is forecasting that podcast advertising will hit $4 billion in 2024.

“Uforia provides Hispanic audiences with an entire ecosystem of audio content that authentically and uniquely caters to them, creating an intimate sense of community,” said Jesus Lara, president of Univision Radio. “By expanding Uforia’s podcast network offerings, we’re serving Hispanic audiences with an audio ecosystem with new content that promotes the diversity of our culture, through authentic voices and stories.”

Uforia develops content from existing TelevisaUnivision IP and talent; it develops brand-new IP in the genres that appeal the most to Hispanic audiences; and it co-produces content.

Uforia’s line-up of original podcast productions slated for launch later this year includes: