TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia Expands Podcast Offerings
By George Winslow published
Uforia delivers more than 40 hours of original content each week to Hispanic audiences
MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision’s audio network Uforia has announced that it is expanding its podcast offerings.
Uforia draws audio content from TelevisaUnivision’s music and audio properties spanning radio, podcasts, audio app and live concert series. Delivering more than 40 hours of original content per week, Uforia has become the largest Hispanic podcast network in the U.S.
In a recent ten month period, Uforia’s podcast audience grew 89% from February to December 2021.
TelevisaUnivision’s push to expand its podcasting efforts reflects a growing demand for Hispanic content and the rapid growth of podcast advertising.
A recent IAB study reported explosive growth in podcast ad revenue, which hit a new high in 2021 at $1.4 billion, and is forecast to exceed $2 billion in 2022. The IAB is forecasting that podcast advertising will hit $4 billion in 2024.
“Uforia provides Hispanic audiences with an entire ecosystem of audio content that authentically and uniquely caters to them, creating an intimate sense of community,” said Jesus Lara, president of Univision Radio. “By expanding Uforia’s podcast network offerings, we’re serving Hispanic audiences with an audio ecosystem with new content that promotes the diversity of our culture, through authentic voices and stories.”
Uforia develops content from existing TelevisaUnivision IP and talent; it develops brand-new IP in the genres that appeal the most to Hispanic audiences; and it co-produces content.
Uforia’s line-up of original podcast productions slated for launch later this year includes:
- "Crímenes Paranormales," a podcast combining paranormal activity and true crimes that have taken place in Latin America produced in Spanish and English.
- "Demonios De Topo Chico," a true-crime podcast that follows Doctor Balli, known as Alfredo Balli Treviño, a Mexican doctor sentenced to death for murder in the city of Monterrey, Mexico in the late 1950s and became the inspiration of the iconic villain Hannibal Lecter.
- "Univision Investiga," a podcast led by Univision News award-winning investigative unit and special guest journalists, to tell stories of controversial issues and uncover cases of corruption, drug trafficking, labor exploitations, cults, con artists, and many other stories. Univision Investiga will uncover the stories that others will try to hide.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.