Telestream Hires Flip4Mac Head



NEVADA CITY, Calif.: Telestream recently brought on Bjoern Adamski to head up marketing efforts for the company’s successful line of Flip4Mac products.



As marketing strategist and product manager, Adamski is responsible for the creation and development processes for the entire line of Flip4Mac products.



An industry veteran, Adamski co-founded the MXF4mac software division of Hamburg Pro Media GmbH in Germany, is a former member of the U.S. Apple Final Cut Pro Studio team and former member of the Apple iTeam which promoted Apple products to consumers in Germany.



“Bjoern is a highly-respected visionary and entrepreneur in this space who brings a successful track record in product management, marketing, and consulting to Telestream,” said Barbara DeHart, vice president of marketing at Telestream, in a press release. “His in-depth understanding of the digital video landscape will help ensure that we continue to bring innovative solutions that solve real world problems to market.”



Flip4Mac is an award-winning product line providing Mac users with transparent access to Windows Media content on the internet.



