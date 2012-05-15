Telestream Extends Wirecast Integration



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced new capabilities for its Wirecast live video production and streaming software that will allow a greater number of partners to it directly into their live streaming services. Building on Telestream’s success in prior partnerships with larger media companies, the new offerings bring Wirecast’s high-quality live video production capabilities to more users.



A new SDK allows the partner’s site to appear as a destination directly in Wirecast. Once implemented, users can select the partner site from a drop-down menu on the Wirecast user interface to log-in to their accounts. In addition, the new SDK allows partners to specify the custom encoding presets they would like to utilize to ensure the highest-quality broadcasts for their users.



Telestream is also announcing a co-branded version of Wirecast which shares the partner’s brand along with Wirecast. The co-branded version streams solely to the partner site, and provides an attractive pricing model for both partners and their users.



This announcement follows the recent launch of Wirecast for YouTube Live. Wirecast is cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, and encoding of live streams for simultaneous broadcast to multiple servers and platforms.





