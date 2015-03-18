Telestream Expands International Sales Team

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. — Telestream announced expansion of its sales management team to address sales growth for its video products in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. The company reports that overall sales of its enterprise products and services in EMEA and APAC regions have grown by almost 50 percent in the last two years.

Jean-Pierre Bousquet joins Telestream as Regional Sales Manager, Enterprise Products, managing sales in the ASEAN countries, plus Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. Located in Singapore, Bousquet brings over 15 years of highly relevant technical and commercial experience, having worked in the Asia region for AmberFin, Pixelmetrix and Avid.

Jean-Christophe Albou joins Telestream as Regional Sales Manager, Enterprise Products, managing sales in the Southern Europe and North African region. Located in Paris, Albou’s region includes France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and North Africa. Albou comes to Telestream with 18 years of experience selling video technology products, including for Quantel, Sony, JVC, Thomson/Grass Valley and Pinnacle Systems.

Sales of Telestream’s Vantage transcoding and workflow automation systems increased by more than 40 percent last year.