Telestream and NPAW Integrate Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass & BARCELONA, Spain—Telestream and NPAW have launched an advanced integration between NPAW’s Youbora and Telestream's IQ Video Quality Assurance Solution.

The combined solution will allow broadcasters, content aggregators, direct to consumer, and video service providers to leverage Telestream IQ and Youbora systems to monitor and quickly respond to issues arising in video processing and distribution.

“This advanced integration provides real time actionable insights along with the health of the entire delivery chain each and every minute,” says Ferran G. Vilaró, NPAW CEO and co-founder. “The ability to combine and overlay data from Telestream’s Video Management System with NPAW’s Youbora client analytics provides unprecedented visibility into the root cause of audience and revenue-impacting events.”

Using the combined solution, clients can perform rapid root-cause and impact analysis from content creation through consumption, the companies said. It allows the video service provider to pinpoint affected users to focus on the most impactful service errors, minimizing downtime, customer and revenue impact through much more efficient fault isolation and resolution.

Telestream’s iVMS correlates program information, aggregates alerts, and enables faster diagnostics from the video head-end ingest through to the CDN edge and can pull client analytics data across from Youbora to see how viewership of that channel was impacted by head-end or network-level events.

Conversely, Youbora can pull data across from the iVMS to overlay alarms and graphically trend video network data alongside client QoE and behavioral analytics to show root cause of client behavior when a QoE-impacting event occurs.

“The Telestream Video Management System enables dramatic operational efficiency by gathering monitoring data from points across the network, and translating that information into visibility, insight and actionable intelligence,” says Calvin Harrison, general manager IQ Business at Telestream. “Having the ability to correlate with the actual audience data enables a new level of operational and revenue efficiency for video service providers.”