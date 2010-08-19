Telestream acquires Anystream

Telestream announced Aug. 13 the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire the business operations of the Anystream division of Grab Networks.

According to Telestream, the combination will extend its position in the software video transcoding market and enhance its ability to provide enterprise-class, file-based and live encoding solutions across the globe.

Founded 10 years ago, Anystream pioneered a solution for media companies looking to produce and transcode video to publish on the Web with the introduction of its Agility products. The company grew to become a leading provider of automated multiplatform media publishing solutions, and its solutions are used by more than 600 media companies in 38 countries.