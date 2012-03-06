Telephone cooperative adds Harmonic ProStream 100 with ACE transcoder

Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative of McMinnville, TN, has selected the Harmonic ProStream 1000 with ACE high-density, real-time transcoder to power HD and SD video for its 200-channel HD and SD IPTV service.

The ProStream 1000 with ACE real-time transcoding system provides Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative with any-to-any, any-to-many support for HD and SD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio transcoding of up to 20 HD or 60 SD channels, as well as ASI to IP multiplexing.

The platform's high density enables Ben Lomand to meet growing demand for digital TV services, while lowering capital and operating expenses through reduced power consumption and rack space.