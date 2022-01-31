Telemundo Nuevo México Launches Its First Live Newscasts
The NBCU-owned KASA-TV is offering New Mexico’s only live, Spanish-language local newscasts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Starting at 5 p.m. ET on January 31, Telemundo Nuevo México/KASA-TV will begin offering its first live newscasts, which are also the only live Spanish-language newscasts in New Mexico.
As part of the launch of “Noticias Telemundo Nuevo México,” the station also redesigned its new news set and overhauled its website with a new look that prominently features local news, weather forecasts and other news content.
Telemundo Nuevo México will debut new digital and mobile products later this year.
“Telemundo Nuevo México has made the investment to help our community stay better informed with New Mexico’s only live, Spanish-language local newscasts and breaking news coverage,” added Tony Canales, president/general manager of Telemundo Nuevo México. “Our goal is to deliver first-in-class news programming and our continued commitment is to super serve local communities throughout New Mexico, across all platforms.”
In October 2021, KASA-TV became an NBCUniversal-owned station following NBCUniversal Local’s acquisition of KASA. Since then, the station has named a new Assistant News Director to lead its local news operation, re-aligned its on-air anchor team, assigned correspondents to report from the DMA and hired broadcast production professionals to support its live programming, the station said.
