Telemetrics to Show New Wireless System For OmniGlide Rover at NAB Show NY

ALLENDALE N.J.—Telemetrics will feature several products, including a new wireless video transmission and battery system for its OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform, at the 2022 NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-20, at the Javits Center.

The new wireless system makes it possible for users to move the pedestal freely and avoid obstacles virtually anywhere in the studio without cables.

The new option for the OmniGlide pedestal consists of a wireless transmitter and battery system configured to the rover’s specifications. It maintains the rover’s aesthetics and enables precise, preprogrammed or manual movement, the company said.

Telemetrics RCCP-2A (Image credit: Telemetrics)

The company also will showcase its latest Robotic Camera Control Panels (RCCP), its pan/tilt systems and intelligent power supply during the convention.

Telemetrics has added new features to its RCCP to streamline workflows and make robotic camera operation faster, easier and more capable.

The company’s new RCCP-2A offers several new capabilities, including:

Prep Execute, which enables users to instruct the robotics to prepare and move to a starting position and when ready execute the move with a single button press.

InFlight Bumping, which allows operators to adjust for last-second talent movements or changes to the production workflow in real time.

Motion Edit, which make shot motions easier to set up and execute. From a pre-set position, the function records everything an operator does and makes it available for played back.

Enhanced Trim Shot, which enables a user to view on the interface shots that are trimmed.

Telemetrics also will show its RoboEye 4K Pan/Tilt camera system with 1-inch Exmor 4K sensor block, offering high image quality acquisition at 30fps and 60fps and 12G output available via SDI BNC connectors or fiber via an SFP module, it said.

The company will show a new camera control interface between the Telemetrics CP-S5 compact pan/tilt head and various DSLR cameras, it said.

Telemetrics also will highlight its new PS-RM2-48 multi-function power supply for its robotic camera control systems. It includes a small LCD display for labeling and diagnostics.

See Telemetrics at NAB New York in Booth 709.