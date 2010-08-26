Telecast Launches New CopperHead Fiber-Optic Transceiver

Telecast Fiber Systems has announced the launch of the CopperHead3050, the newest member of the company's CopperHead Series 3000 family of camera-mounted fiber optic transceivers. The CopperHead 3050 targets ENG/SNG capabilities, enabling TV journalists to cover breaking news with high-quality HD video and audio over thousands of feet of lightweight and inexpensive tactical fiber cable.



The compact CopperHead 3050 Camera unit sandwiches instantly between the camera and professional battery system, such as Anton-Bauer or V-Mount, while the 1RU base station mounts in the truck. The system delivers uncompressed HD video and broadcast-quality audio from the camera, returning off-air video, intercom, and a powered IFB feed for the reporter that works with a standard IFB belt pack. In addition, a 10/100 Ethernet connection gives reporters a reliable high-speed connection to their truck for routing to their newsroom computer system or the Internet.



Live shots won't be interrupted by cable failures, as the system uses Telecast's lightweight TAC-series fiber optic cable, which is military spec and battlefield rated.



Never before has it been so easy—or so cost-effective—for stations to cover the news in HD without the distance limitations, weight, or worry of copper cable. With this system, robust and reliable fiber optic connectivity is now practical and affordable for news gathering at stations of all sizes and budgets," said Jim Hurwitz, director of product management for Telecast Fiber Systems. "The CopperHead 3050 demonstrates just how versatile our CopperHead Series 3000 is becoming, and why the CopperHead brand remains the industry leader in camera-mounted video transport solutions."



Other systems in the CopperHead Series 3000 family provide camcorder-mounted solutions for a wide range of HD applications, including HD studios, live OB sports coverage, 3D sports, 2D and 3D digital cinema, and big-screen image magnification. For these various applications, Telecast systems carry all of the signals needed, including camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter, and intercom signals between the camera and the base station.