Telecast Fiber Systems products on display at BroadcastAsia

Among the products set to grace the exhibition hall at this year’s BroadcastAsia event is Telecast Fiber Systems’ new Terrapin TR-D6 — a compact bidirectional throwdown device that features both a fiber optic (ST) input and a copper (BNC) input, as well as a fiber optic output (ST) and six copper (BNC) outputs.

A single push-button operation makes it easy to switch between four modes, permitting the Terrapin TR-D6 to act as an HD/SDI distribution amplifier with six BNC outputs and a fiber optic output, a fiber optic transceiver with six BNC outputs of the received signal or the local copper signal, or as an optical repeater with a six-output BNC tap.

TFS will also showcase its new TR6442i CommLink fiber optic transceiver system, which carries two intercom channels over a single strand of fiber across distances of more than 40km. Ideal for outside broadcasting, the CommLink features advanced auto-nulling hybrid technology, making it easy to interface with industry-standard party-line and matrix-style intercom systems.

In two-wire mode, the CommLink will extend two channels of a Clear-Com party-line system or an RTS two-wire intercom system. In four-wire mode, the system creates a fiber optic connection from a matrix frame to two remote matrix stations, using either Clear-Com Matrix Plus or RTS Advanced Digital Audio Matrix (ADAM), Cronus, or Zeus systems. Alternately, the CommLink system's auto-nulling hybrid permits the easy interconnection of two-wire intercom to four-wire systems, enabling a quick and easy set-up.