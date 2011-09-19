Telecast Fiber Systems offers CopperHead Visa

At IBC, Telecast Fiber Systems announced the CopperHead Visa, a fiber-optic transceiver designed to connect between remotely deployed HD newsgathering cameras and any third-party transmit/receive and audio embedder/de-embedder systems, such as the Evertz Video PassPort.

The Visa model was designed for ENG microwave and satellite trucks outfitted with gear that performs video processing tasks such as audio embedding and de-embedding, up- and down-conversion, frame synchronization and fiber transmitting and receiving.

Unlike other CopperHead transceiver models, the CopperHead Visa requires no base station. Instead, it provides a direct fiber optic link between the HD camera and the video processing unit installed in the truck. It takes the camera’s video and embedded audio signals and transforms them into optical signals, where they are carried on fiber cable across a distance of more than 5000 feet without any loss of signal quality.

A video processing system like the Evertz PassPort in the truck then transforms the optical signals back into video and de-embeds the audio. That same processing device simultaneously sends a return video feed, with embedded IFB audio, back to the CopperHead Visa mounted on the camera, where up to two channels of IFB audio are de-embedded for crew communications.

Like the other members of the CopperHead line of camera-mounted transceivers, the CopperHead Visa mounts quickly and easily to any professional camera’s battery interface system including Anton-Bauer, “V”-Mount or PAG.