Telecast Fiber Systems appoints Coniglio as director of international sales

Telecast Fiber Systems has appointed Straker Coniglio as director of international sales. In his new role, Coniglio will manage the Telecast Fiber Systems worldwide sales operation, including the direct sales force and channel sales.

"We're pleased to have someone of Straker's caliber join our team in such a pivotal role. Not only has he had an outstanding management career in the broadcast technology field but he also has the customer's perspective through his prior career in TV news," said Steve DeFrancesco, vice president and general manager of Telecast Fiber Systems. "Straker's diverse experience in international and domestic sales, marketing and strategy will be instrumental as we continue to build a global presence for Telecast Fiber Systems solutions among the worldwide broadcasting community."

Coniglio joins Telecast Fiber Systems from Avid Technology, where he served for more than 12 years in key director-level sales and marketing positions for the Asia Pacific region. Most recently, he was senior market solutions manager, broadcast, where he developed and drove strategic cross-functional initiatives within Avid's broadcast business segment. Prior to Avid, he served as director of sales and marketing, Asia Pacific, for Pluto Technology and director of production and streaming media for Interactive Video Technologies.

Before entering the broadcast technology field, Coniglio worked as a video journalist, editor and news photographer for two Honolulu television stations — a period in which he received Emmy Awards for "Best Coverage of a Breaking News Story" and "Single News Broadcast."