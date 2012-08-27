Tektronix Launches New Reference Generator at IBC2012

BEAVERTON, ORE.—At IBC2012, Tektronix will introduce the SPG8000 Master Sync and Master Clock Reference Generator that combines the company’s sync pulse generator (SPG) and master clock reference generator capabilities specifically for HDTV production. The SPG8000 provides critical timing and synchronizing signals for modern broadcast, production (including mobile trucks and OB vans) and post-production facilities. IBC takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

The fully-featured SPG8000 comes standard with individually timeable black burst (with VITC support) and HDTV tri-level sync outputs, 10 MHz and 48 kHz word clock outputs, linear time code (LTC) outputs and network time protocol (NTP) server support. Optional capabilities include GPS synchronization, HD/SD-SDI signal generation (with ATC support) with an upgrade path for 3G-SDI signal generation (software upgrade), 8 channels AES/EBU audio signal generation plus digital audio reference signal (DARS) output, and analog NTSC/PAL color bar and test signals outputs.

In addition to combining extensive sync pulse generation and master clock reference generation capabilities in the single device, the SPG8000 incorporates several key features, including Tektronix’ Stay Genlock capability, redundant power supplies and SNMP and Web UI support.

The SPG8000’s Stay Genlock capability addresses the requirement that modern digital video systems have for ultra-high stability and availability of synchronization and timing signal sources. Specifically, Stay Genlock enables the SPG8000 to maintain the reference clock frequency and phase even when there is a loss of the genlock reference input signal. Additionally, the SPG8000 can gradually reacquire lock when the genlock signal is reapplied, minimizing disruption to devices synchronized to the SPG8000 reference signals and eliminating synchronization shock.

The SPG8000 can be configured with dual, hot-swappable power supplies to ensure uninterrupted availability of its critical timing and synchronization signals. Should the primary power supply fail for any reason, the back-up supply will automatically engage to minimize any disruptions. To further ensure maximum reliability, the SPG8000 will periodically load test the backup power supply to verify that it can step in when required.

“The SPG8000 represents an entirely new product category for Tektronix. With the SPG8000 we are now providing customers with the most robust solution in its ability to eliminate any synchronization shock in a system, and by offering a redundant dual power supply which provides 24/7 non-stop operation – all together we are providing another level of assurance for minimum disruption in operation,” said Eben Jenkins, general manager, Video Product Line, Tektronix. “This new product continues the Tektronix tradition, delivering the superior performance, innovation and attention to detail that broadcasters the world over expect from Tektronix.”

The SPG8000 can also be remotely configured and monitored via SNMP and the new Tektronix Web user interface, which enable easy integration into broadcasters’ monitoring and control systems.

The SPG8000 Master Sync and Master Clock Reference Generator is available now.

