Tektronix expands instrument service offerings

Tektronix has introduced its Gold Care Plans designed to give customers a worry-free ownership experience across midrange and high-performance test instruments such as oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers. An enhancement to Tektronix’s current support offerings, Gold Care Plans deliver such benefits as equivalent loaner products, scheduled factory-certified calibration and priority access to technical support resources.

In the face of a slow economic recovery, companies are cutting spare products to trim capital expenses. Yet, increased competition and short market windows reduce tolerance for downtime. Similarly, responsive technical support is vital to maximizing productivity as design teams are asked to do more with less. Tektronix Gold Care Plans are designed to meet these evolving requirements.

“We’ve heard from many of our large customers that downtime is simply not an option, especially with today’s tight development schedules,” said Paul Caragher, president of service solutions at Tektronix. “The Gold Care Plans provide a fixed cost of ownership and ensure that in the unlikely event of an instrument failure, the customer is able to get back to work with minimal interruption. These plans take instrument failure and incremental ownership costs off the table.”

The core features available in Tektronix Gold Care Plans, at a single price, include a loaner product of equal or higher performance on product failures of any type; scheduled factory-certified calibration; EOS/ESD coverage; priority processing of all failed products; priority access to Tektronix technical support and call centers; and uninterrupted coverage for up to five total years with automatic renewal.

Gold Care Plans are available immediately on select products to customers in North America, Europe, China and Japan.