Tegna’s KENS to Air San Antonio Spurs Games

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that KENS, its CBS affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, and the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs, will air 11 Spurs games exclusively during the 2023-2024 season.

Spurs games appearing on KENS will be available to more than 1 million households in the San Antonio region on KENS 5 TV, the KENS 5 streaming app, the official Spurs mobile app and through KENS’ partnerships with cable, satellite and streaming services that offer live TV programming.

“As fans gear up for an epic season, we’re pleased to partner with the Spurs and the NBA to bring these 11 heart-pounding games to every single household across San Antonio,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “As local broadcasters, our stations have always been the home for live, local sports and lifelong sports fans. We’re incredibly proud of this partnership with the world-class Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization.”

In terms of the overall schedule, the regional sports network Bally Sports will air a total of 61 regular season games, plus one preseason game. KENS 5 will cover the team’s action for 11 games and CW35 will broadcast four games. Nineteen Spurs games will be broadcast nationally across ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV.

KENS 5 tips off its Spurs game coverage when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, November 20. Other key games airing on KENS include one of the annual I-35 Series games in Austin, as the Spurs host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets at Moody Center on Friday, March 15.

KENS’ evening sports anchor Nate Ryan will appear for select halftime commentary for Spurs games airing on KENS. KENS will also air early season and mid-season specials covering the Spurs. For select games, the Spurs’ pregame show (7-7:30 p.m. Central Time) will also air on KENS.

The complete schedule with tip-off times listed in Central Time includes: