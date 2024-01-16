Tegna Stations Return to DirecTV

DirecTV and Tegna have announced that they have reached a new long term distribution agreement, ending a blackout that lasted six weeks.

The new multiyear distribution agreement covering Tegna’s 64 owned stations in 51 DMAS returned to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse on Saturday, Jan. 13, just in time for the NFL Playoffs.

Tegna stations were pulled from DirecTV Nov. 30 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new retrans agreement.

“DirecTV and Tegna greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the two said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not made public.