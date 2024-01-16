Tegna Stations Return to DirecTV
Six week blackout ends just in time for NFL playoffs
DirecTV and Tegna have announced that they have reached a new long term distribution agreement, ending a blackout that lasted six weeks.
The new multiyear distribution agreement covering Tegna’s 64 owned stations in 51 DMAS returned to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse on Saturday, Jan. 13, just in time for the NFL Playoffs.
Tegna stations were pulled from DirecTV Nov. 30 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new retrans agreement.
“DirecTV and Tegna greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the two said in a joint statement.
Financial terms were not made public.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.