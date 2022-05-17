Tegna Shareholders Approve Merger with Standard General Affiliate

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that its shareholders have voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger that would allow Tegna to be acquired by an affiliate of Standard General L.P.

According to the preliminary results announced at the special meeting, which are subject to certification by the independent Inspector of Election, approximately 78% of Tegna’s outstanding common shares voted to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Certified results will be filed on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on Tegna’s investor website, investors.tegna.com .

The companies reported that the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, but is still subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, Tegna will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.