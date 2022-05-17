Tegna Shareholders Approve Merger with Standard General Affiliate
By George Winslow published
Deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022
TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that its shareholders have voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger that would allow Tegna to be acquired by an affiliate of Standard General L.P.
According to the preliminary results announced at the special meeting, which are subject to certification by the independent Inspector of Election, approximately 78% of Tegna’s outstanding common shares voted to adopt the Merger Agreement.
Certified results will be filed on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on Tegna’s investor website, investors.tegna.com.
The companies reported that the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, but is still subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Upon closing, Tegna will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
