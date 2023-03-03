Tegna Names Robert Dwyer President/GM of KCEN KAGS
Dwyer will oversee the NBC affiliates serving Temple, Waco, Killeen and Bryan-College Station in Central Texas
TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that Robert Dwyer has been named president and general manager at KCEN KAGS, the NBC affiliates serving Temple, Waco, Killeen and Bryan-College Station in Central Texas, effective March 20.
Dwyer will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across all platforms, as well as leading community service efforts and driving results for advertisers.
“Rob’s experience and track record of growing content brands and collaborating across disciplines make him an excellent choice for Central Texas”
Most recently, Dwyer was marketing director at WCNC in Charlotte, a position he’s held since 2019. At WCNC, Dwyer oversaw the station’s branding in the market and was instrumental in growing all dayparts in news, increasing digital video consumption, and building trust with audiences. Previously, Dwyer was director of marketing at WHNS in Greenville, where he led a team of marketing producers, digital media specialists and graphic designers and collaborated with content leaders to launch newscasts and grow the station’s audience across platforms. Earlier in his career, Dwyer was senior director of creative services for The Golf Channel, overseeing campaigns for PGA and LPGA tours, original content and documentaries. Dwyer began his career at a production house in Detroit.
“Rob’s experience and track record of growing content brands and collaborating across disciplines make him an excellent choice for Central Texas,” said Kristie Gonzales, vice president, media operations, Tegna. “As a graduate of our Tegna Executive Leadership Program and proven leader, Rob will help build the stations’ news capabilities, brands and community engagement efforts while also serving our local advertising clients.”
Dwyer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Television Production from Ferris State University. He and his family will be relocating to Temple from Charlotte.
George Winslow
