Tegna, AT&T Reach Retrans Agreement, End Blackout

TYSONS, Va. & DALLAS—After a nearly three-week blackout, Tegna and AT&T have agreed to a new multi-year consent agreement that will bring Tegna-owned local broadcast stations to AT&T customers of DirecTV and U-Verse.

The agreement covers 64 stations in 51 markets, which had been dark for AT&T customers since Dec. 1. The markets impacted included Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among others. The stations impacted by this blackout cover a reported 41.7 million TV households, representing 39% of the country.

The official agreement was announced on Sunday, Dec. 20. Stations were returned immediately to service, per the companies’ joint statement, in time for viewers to watch Sunday NFL football.

No terms of the deal were disclosed.

“AT&T and Tegna regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” the statement said.