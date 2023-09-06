Tegna Appoints Carrie Hofmann President, GM of WLTX

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that Carrie Hofmann has been named president and general manager of WLTX, Tegna’s CBS affiliate in Columbia, S.C.

When Hofmann assumes the post on October 2, she will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

Since 2020, Hofmann has been news director at WCNC, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Charlotte, NC, and has led the station to impressive ratings growth. Prior to WCNC, Hofmann was news director for six years at KSHB, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City. There, she guided the station to become the number two station in the market, up from number four. Previously, she was assistant news director at WCNC from 2011-2013. Earlier in her career, Hofmann was producer and executive producer at KMGH, the ABC affiliate in Denver, before being promoted to assistant news director. Prior to KMGH, she was producer at WTMJ in Milwaukee. She began her career at KSAZ in Phoenix as an assignment editor.

“Carrie not only brings an extensive content background to this position but embodies the inclusive leadership and commitment to community service that are true strengths of WLTX,” said Richard Dyer, senior vice president for media operations, Tegna. “She’s a proven team leader with strong interpersonal and communication skills that allow her teams to thrive. She’s passionate about engaging audiences and communities in innovative ways and has a track record of growing news brands.”

Hofmann’s award-winning career includes eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, a DuPont Award for Investigative Reporting and News Station of the Year Emmy Award for midsize market.

Hofmann is a graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.