Ted Hand Reelected President of the Society of Broadcast Engineers

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the results of the 2024 election for the national board of directors, which saw Ted D. Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, ATSC3, DRB, being reelected for a second one-year term as president.

The second term will commence on Sept. 11, 2024. Ted is a member of SBE Chapter 45 Charlotte (North Carolina), and an SBE Fellow Member.

"Looking ahead to my second term as SBE president,” Hand said, “I want to continue the work we have started with adding a new entry-level SBE certification, completing and publishing the additional SBE Station Self-Inspection Guides, and enhancing the SBE's international presence, including efforts in Australia."

Hand has been an SBE member since 1981. He served as SBE vice president from 2021 to 2023, secretary from 2007 to 2011 and in 2015, and SBE treasurer from 2019 to 2021. He has served on the SBE Board of Directors several times: 2002-2004, 2005-2007, 2013-2015, and in 2018.

In addition the SBE reported that Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT, of Chapter 90 Southwest Fla. was reelected to vice president for a second one-year term. Kevin previously served as SBE treasurer. Kevin has also served as SBE secretary and served one year on the Board of Directors.

Geary S. Morrill, CPBE, AMD, CBNE (Chapter 91 Central Michigan), has been elected treasurer. Geary has served on the SBE Board of Directors since 2019 and is completing a one-year term as secretary.

Shane Toven, CPBE, DRB, CBNE (Chapter 43 Sacramento), has been elected to his first term as SBE secretary. He is completing his third two-year term as a director, first being elected in 2018.

Elected to serve two-year terms on the board of directors, which also begin Sept. 11 are:

David Antoine, CBRE, CBNT; Chapter 15 New York City; Bronx, NY

Greg Dahl, CPBE; Chapter 96 Rockford; Rockford, IL

Dustin Hapli, CBNE; Chapter 26 Chicago 26; Buffalo Grove, IL

Jeff Juniet, CBTE; Chapter 42 Central Florida; Orlando, FL

Sam Wallington, CPBE; Chapter 103 Nashville; Columbia, TN

Fred Willard, CPBE, ATSC3, 8-VSB, CBNT; Chapter 37 District of Columbia; Dunkirk, MD

Antoine, Dahl and Willard were incumbents and were re-elected.

The national board of directors of the SBE is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its nearly 4,000 members. Those elected will begin their terms on Sept. 11, 2024, during the SBE Membership Meeting. They will join the other six directors who have another year remaining in their terms:

Terry Douds, CPBE; Chapter 52 Central Ohio; Lancaster, OH

Brad Humphries, CBT; Chapter 45 Charlotte; Charlotte, NC

Zhulieta Ibisheva, CBTE; Chapter 50 Hawaii; Honolulu, HI

Charles "Ched" Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, CBNE; Chapter 53 South Florida; Deerfield Beach, FL

David Ratener, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle; Kent, WA

Jeff Welton, CBRE; Chester, NS

Andrea Cummis, CBT (Chapter 15 New York City), continues to serve as immediate past president.

The newly elected will be sworn in during the SBE Membership Meeting on Sept. 11 during the SBE National Meeting, held in conjunction with the Midwest Regional Broadcasters Clinic in Middleton, WI. The conference is a joint production of the state broadcast associations of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is the professional organization of television and radio engineers and those in related fields. The SBE has nearly 4,000 members in 115 chapters across the United States and in Hong Kong and Eastern Europe. There are also members in more than 25 other countries. Most chapters meet monthly and offer educational programs and an opportunity to network with other broadcast technical professionals. The SBE offers the preeminent technical broadcast certification program in the U.S. and an expansive list of educational programs for broadcast engineers, operators, technicians, and broadcast IT professionals.