Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Revealed

NEW YORK—A group of companies already know they are going to go home winners as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have announced the recipients of the 68th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.



One of the winners includes Tony Werner, president of technology and product for Comcast Cable, who will receive NATAS’ Lifetime Achievement Award. Werner joined Comcast in 2006 and has overseen developments like DOCSIS 3.0 and the X1 platform. Prior to joining Comcast he was senior vice president and chief technology officer at Liberty Global. He also currently serves as president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Foundation.

Here are the other winners for the 2016 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards:

Live Production Technology Beyond HD to Achieve Non-Interpolated Video for Instant Replay:



Evertz

EVS

For-A

Concept of Opto-Electric Transduction:



Telcon (Alcatel Lucent-Submarine Networks)

Society of Telegraph Engineers (Institute of Engineering and Technology)

Siemens

Development and Standardization of Media Object Server (MOS) Protocol:





Media Object Server (MOS) Group



System for Executing Targeted Household Advertising on Linear Television:





Invidi Technologies

Visible World

Pioneering Invention and Deployment of Fiber Optic Cable:





Corning

Bell Labs/Western Electric (OFS)

Pioneering Technology to Automate the Digital On-Line Assembly of Broadcast Content:





IBM Corporation

Laser Pacific/SCAA (Technicolor)

The ceremony recognizing all winners will take place on Jan. 7, 2017 in Las Vegas during CES 2017.