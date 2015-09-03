Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Announced
NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the recipients of the 67th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Among the winners is Alexander Bain, a Scottish inventor and engineer who passed away in 1877. Bain is being recognized for the concept of scanning for image transmission in 1842-1843. Good things come to those who wait.
Here is the full list of recipients:
- Pioneering Optimization of Advertising Placement in Single Channel Linear Television Programs:
BCS (Imagine Communications)
- Standardization and Pioneering Development of Non-Live Broadband Captioning:
Netflix
HBO
Telestream
SMPTE
W3C
- Open Modular Platform for Broadcast and Production Distribution and Conversion Equipment:
Ross Video
- Development and Standardization of HDBaseT Connectivity Technology for Commercial and Residential HDMI/DVI Installations:
Valens Semiconductor
- Phonetic Indexing and Timing:
Nexidia Inc.
- Steganographic Technologies for Audio/Video:
Nielsen
Civolution
Digimarc
Verance
- Pre-Production Visualization System:
Autodesk
Cast-Soft
Innoventive Software
Robert Abel
- The Concept of Scanning for Image Transmission:
Alexander Bain
- Pioneering Development of Data Drive Traffic Systems for Multichannel Environments:
MSA
Turner
- Development of Enabling Technology for High Density Video Switching and Routing Solutions:
MACOM
- Closed-Loop Statistical Multiplexing of Geographically Distributed Encoders:
DirecTV
Echostar
Ericsson
Harmonic
The awards will be handed out on Jan. 8, 2016 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show.
