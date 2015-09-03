Trending

Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Announced

NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the recipients of the 67th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Among the winners is Alexander Bain, a Scottish inventor and engineer who passed away in 1877. Bain is being recognized for the concept of scanning for image transmission in 1842-1843. Good things come to those who wait.

Here is the full list of recipients:

  • Pioneering Optimization of Advertising Placement in Single Channel Linear Television Programs: 
    BCS (Imagine Communications)
  • Standardization and Pioneering Development of Non-Live Broadband Captioning:
    Netflix
    HBO
    Telestream
    SMPTE
    W3C
  • Open Modular Platform for Broadcast and Production Distribution and Conversion Equipment:
    Ross Video
  • Development and Standardization of HDBaseT Connectivity Technology for Commercial and Residential HDMI/DVI Installations:
    Valens Semiconductor
  • Phonetic Indexing and Timing:
    Nexidia Inc.
  • Steganographic Technologies for Audio/Video:
    Nielsen
    Civolution
    Digimarc
    Verance
  • Pre-Production Visualization System:
    Autodesk
    Cast-Soft
    Innoventive Software
    Robert Abel
  • The Concept of Scanning for Image Transmission:
    Alexander Bain
  • Pioneering Development of Data Drive Traffic Systems for Multichannel Environments:
    MSA
    Turner
  • Development of Enabling Technology for High Density Video Switching and Routing Solutions:
    MACOM
  • Closed-Loop Statistical Multiplexing of Geographically Distributed Encoders:
    DirecTV
    Echostar
    Ericsson
    Harmonic

The awards will be handed out on Jan. 8, 2016 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show.