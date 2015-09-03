Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Announced

NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the recipients of the 67th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Among the winners is Alexander Bain, a Scottish inventor and engineer who passed away in 1877. Bain is being recognized for the concept of scanning for image transmission in 1842-1843. Good things come to those who wait.

Here is the full list of recipients:

Pioneering Optimization of Advertising Placement in Single Channel Linear Television Programs:

BCS (Imagine Communications)

BCS (Imagine Communications) Standardization and Pioneering Development of Non-Live Broadband Captioning:

Netflix

HBO

Telestream

SMPTE

W3C

Netflix HBO Telestream SMPTE W3C Open Modular Platform for Broadcast and Production Distribution and Conversion Equipment:

Ross Video

Ross Video Development and Standardization of HDBaseT Connectivity Technology for Commercial and Residential HDMI/DVI Installations:

Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Phonetic Indexing and Timing:

Nexidia Inc.

Nexidia Inc. Steganographic Technologies for Audio/Video:

Nielsen

Civolution

Digimarc

Verance

Nielsen Civolution Digimarc Verance Pre-Production Visualization System:

Autodesk

Cast-Soft

Innoventive Software

Robert Abel

Autodesk Cast-Soft Innoventive Software Robert Abel The Concept of Scanning for Image Transmission:

Alexander Bain

Alexander Bain Pioneering Development of Data Drive Traffic Systems for Multichannel Environments:

MSA

Turner

MSA Turner Development of Enabling Technology for High Density Video Switching and Routing Solutions:

MACOM

MACOM Closed-Loop Statistical Multiplexing of Geographically Distributed Encoders:

DirecTV

Echostar

Ericsson

Harmonic

The awards will be handed out on Jan. 8, 2016 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show.