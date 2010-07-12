Technicolor to open content delivery research lab in California

Technicolor will open a new research lab layer this year in Palo Alto, CA, that will focus on the personalization of digitally delivered content and services.

The company said the San Francisco Bay Area was chosen for its close proximity to scientific universities, including Stanford with which Technicolor has an established relationship, and for the potential to interact with other Silicon Valley-based technology companies.

Technicolor’s Scientific Advisory Board, which approved the lab, was created in 2009. It consists of internationally renowned researchers as well as media and entertainment industry technical experts.