Technicolor provides 3-D services to CANAL+

Working at the Technicolor playout facility in Saint-Cloud, France, Technicolor handled live, 3-D program reception and broadcast as well as insertion of additional 3-D content and commentary from CANAL + sports journalists for the broadcasters coverage of the World Cup. The broadcasts were carried on a dedicated CANAL+ 3D channel, launched June 8.



This was the first time in France that 3-D content was broadcast live, with full playout services including insertion of dynamic graphics.