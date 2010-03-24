Technicolor offers 3-D playout service

Technicolor has launched an independent broadcast services platform ready to broadcast 3-D channels out of its Chiswick facility in London. Technicolor has developed its Broadcast 3D service that offers optimal viewing and distribution technologies. The company is now ready to offer this service to its cable, TV and satellite network service provider clients.

“With the availability of 3-D televisions, we are very excited to be the first to offer this new Broadcast 3D service to our customers,” said Chuck Parker, president of Technicolor’s Digital Content Delivery business. “Broadcast 3D is a natural extension of the many services we’re already providing.”

Technicolor is able to manage live or prerecorded content, from post production through encoding, for satellite, cable, IPTV or terrestrial distribution. The company is also able to generate logos and other visual effects for 3-D broadcasts. The Broadcast 3D transmission suite at Technicolor’s offices features equipment from Sensio, Orad and Miranda.