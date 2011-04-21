Technicolor launches cloud-based media storage services

Following an industry trend among large media production enterprises to reduce the amount of equipment investment on-site, Technicolor has launched a new cloud-based service for storing media files that will be managed by NetApp. The new Technicolor Media Storage Service, which was demonstrated at the NetApp exhibit at the NAB Show, expands the company's service offerings for its existing clients, many of whom use Technicolor's program distribution and content protection services.

Headquartered near Paris, Technicolor's locations — which will all offer the new cloud storage service — include Rennes (France); Edegem (Belgium); Indianapolis, IN; Burbank, CA; Princeton, NJ; London; Rome; Madrid, Spain; Hilversum, Netherlands; Bangalore, India; and Beijing, China.

Technicolor's Media Storage Service supports the migration from physical media to file-based content distribution and storage with a "pay-as-you-go" pricing plan that, according to the company, allows customers to scale storage to meet demand, and not over-invest in off-peak periods, thereby eliminating the need for capital expenditures."

The service also helps users simplify IT operations by leveraging NetApp Professional Services' staff to manage and provision storage activities as needed. The service is integrated Technicolor's MediaAffinity digital content management platform, which provides 24/7 access to customer files via a Web portal and allows customers to select whole or partial assets and initiate automated workflows to deliver what they need, when they need it. These media-optimized workflows allow efficient delivery of content to any point, in any format, accelerating productivity and further reducing time to market.

To protect critical assets, TMSS features content assurance by Technicolor, so customers know their content is secure, traceable and auditable. Client-defined data recovery implies customers can choose from a range of recovery service level agreements to meet their business needs. Flexible hosting options allow the customer to select whether to deploy TMMS on their premises or at one of Technicolor's many secure data centers around the world.

The company's clients include TV and movie studios, broadcasters, production and post-production companies and network operators (telcos, broadband, satellite and cable operators).