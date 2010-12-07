Technicolor Launches 3D Certification Software

PARIS & HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.: Technicolor today announced the launch of its 3D Certification program, “Technicolor Certifi3D.” The certification program is geared toward broadcasters and network service providers.



The Technicolor Certifi3D is based on what the company describes as “an advanced 3D analysis software tool” developed by its research team. The software builds a 3D model in real time from left and right source masters and yields a pixel count for objects that are too close or too far away and could consequently cause vergence-accommodation issues for viewers.



“It also automatically detects and flags conflicts with the edges of the TV screen, another significant source of discomfort for 3D in the home,” Technicolor said.



“Our 3D certification platform allows our stereo technicians to quickly and precisely diagnose many of the issues that create viewer fatigue and discomfort,” said Pierre Routhier, Technicolor’s vice president for 3D product strategy and business development. “Our goal in launching the Certifi3D program was to take a proactive approach in support of the industry to ensure a consistent and quality end consumer 3D experience in the home.”



Technicolor Certifi3D was created to ensure that 3D material meets minimum quality requirements before it’s delivered to consumers. As part of the service, Technicolor evaluates each shot against a set of objective criteria for stereographic reproduction, including a 15-point quality checklist to identify common errors in production which result in suboptimal 3D content. The company said it will also offer training programs to broadcasters and content creators to help them migrate their production and post-production techniques from traditional television to the 3D medium.

