Tech Industry Aims to Employ More Veterans

LAS VEGAS—The Consumer Electronics Association says the technology industry, in an effort to employ more veterans, has created an online community to facilitate the hiring and career development of military veterans.



Jan. 8, 2014, at 12:45 p.m. (PT) CEA will officially launch USTechVets.org at the Experience CEA Booth at the Consumer Electronics Show. CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro, NVTC President and CEO Bobbie Kilberg and Monster Worldwide Executive Vice President of Global Government Solutions Steve Cooker will be on hand to explain the initiative.



USTechVets.org is intended to facilitate the transition from military careers to civilian employment in the technology industry.