TeamCast to unveil MNG, RSNG OEM newsgathering modulator, demodulator
TeamCast will introduce its MNG/RSNG modem solutions for high-bit-rate wireless transmissions for electronic newsgathering, security and defense video contribution networks at the 2011 NAB Show.
TeamCast has developed a solution to meet the performance and high-bit-rate video content demands of mobile environments. The system consists of the MNG, a robust OEM modulator for low-power embedded transmitters, and the RSNG, a compact OEM demodulator with high sensitivity. Both modulator and receiver have ASI and IP interfaces and have been designed to work in the most demanding environments.
The OEM MNG/RSNG modules can be used as the heart of a modem for any kind of wireless transmission system requiring support for high bit rates and robustness against Doppler effects. The MNG/RSNG modules can transmit up to 80Mb/s in mobile environments using frequencies above 2GHz.
See TeamCast at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU5533.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox