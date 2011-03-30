TeamCast to unveil MNG, RSNG OEM newsgathering modulator, demodulator

TeamCast will introduce its MNG/RSNG modem solutions for high-bit-rate wireless transmissions for electronic newsgathering, security and defense video contribution networks at the 2011 NAB Show.

TeamCast has developed a solution to meet the performance and high-bit-rate video content demands of mobile environments. The system consists of the MNG, a robust OEM modulator for low-power embedded transmitters, and the RSNG, a compact OEM demodulator with high sensitivity. Both modulator and receiver have ASI and IP interfaces and have been designed to work in the most demanding environments.

The OEM MNG/RSNG modules can be used as the heart of a modem for any kind of wireless transmission system requiring support for high bit rates and robustness against Doppler effects. The MNG/RSNG modules can transmit up to 80Mb/s in mobile environments using frequencies above 2GHz.

See TeamCast at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU5533.