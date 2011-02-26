TC Electronic to highlight audio loudness gear

TC Electronic will introduce new loudness-metering solutions for broadcasters at the 2011 NAB Show. The product line features a radar meter that provides a standardized, precise and clear presentation of any audio signal.

The radar meter comes standard with several TC Electronic broadcast units, such as the rack-mountable stereo loudness meter, LM2, and the new DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII broadcasting processors. The radar meter is an expansion option for TC TouchMonitors, TM7 and TM9, which deliver an audio overview on either a 7in or 9in touch screen. The meter is also an optional algorithm for System 6000 MKII.

The DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII broadcast processors conform to new EBU, ATSC and ITU loudness and peak-level standards across all platforms and formats. They also feature EBU R128- and ATSC A/85-compliant LM6 loudness meters, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging.

The System 6000 MKII is capable of handling any signal. Each of its four engines may be used for loudness and dynamics processing, reverb and effects processing, loudness and true-peak metering, format conversion and pitch change. One or more System 6000 MKII frames may be controlled from a TC Icon touch screen and motorized fader remote, as well as from a Mac or a PC.