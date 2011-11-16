TBS selects LYNX Technik

Turner Studios, the in-house production facility of Turner Broadcasting System, a Time Warner company, has upgraded its Atlanta, GA, studios with a LYNX Technik fiber solution to improve the HD video distribution over 204 single-mode fiber I/O paths to four of their six studios.

As part of the project to expand video continuity, Turner Studios deployed 102 LYNX Technik yellobrik dual-channel receivers and transmitters that accept uncompressed digital 3Gbit HD-SDI signals. The HD-SDI signals are transmitted over single-mode fiber into a central wideband video routing system. The project required 92 ORR 1802 dual 3Gbit fiber to SDI receivers and 10 OTT 1812 dual 3Gbit SDI to fiber transmitters. Together, this pair provides a cost-effective dual-channel optical transmission /receiver system for signals up to 1080p, all while preserving the uncompressed signal quality.

The LYNX fiber infrastructure is supporting four studios that are used for the production of NBA TV, NBA on TNT, and Turner Classic Movies. In these studios, the equipment is located in close proximity to the studio set areas, which meant that the equipment has to be extremely quiet without any fan noise. Another prerequisite was that the fiber transmission equipment be mounted in a compact rack frame with a common power source and redundant power supplies.