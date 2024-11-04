Target To Offer Hisense Xumo TVs

PHILADELPHIA—The Xumo streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications has announced that Target will offer Hisense Xumo TVs, a budget-friendly, 4K UHD smart TV.

Hisense Xumo TVs have launched in stores nationwide and on Target.com in 55-inch and 65-inch model, priced at $249.99 and $359.99, respectively.

“The growing fragmentation of content on streaming services can make content discovery difficult—the Xumo TV makes streaming easy,” Xumo Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Stephanie Cassi said. “Extending our reach with Hisense, a top global TV manufacturer, and Target, a premier retail destination and one of the country’s most-trafficked e-commerce sites, is a major win.”

The Hisense Xumo TV offers a voice remote and an immersive viewing experience by supporting Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technology.

“Launching Hisense Xumo TVs in Target marks an exciting chapter for Hisense USA, as we bring advanced, wallet-friendly technology to more households across the nation,” Hisense USA Head of TV Product Marketing Craig Gunther said. “This collaboration between us, Xumo and Target not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and an enhanced viewing experience for all consumers."

The Target launch is the latest milestone in a year of growth for Xumo TV, the joint venture reported. With the support of its original equipment manufacturer partners, Element, Hisense and Pioneer, Xumo TVs will be available in nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S., spanning nine national and local retailers including Best Buy, BJs, Meijer, Target and Walmart. Combined, the retailers that sell Xumo TVs represent nearly 75% of all smart TV sales in the U.S., the partners said.