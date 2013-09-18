Tandberg Data Intros LTO-6 Drive

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Tandberg Data announced the availability of an LTO-6 “half-height” Fibre Channel external desktop tape drive, capable of backing up 6.25 TB of data on a single cartridge at a compression ratio of 2.5:1, the vendor said. The new LTO-6 HH FC tape drive is aimed at media, entertainment, broadcasting and imaging applications.



The LTO-6 HH FC delivers portable backup and archiving for Macs when used with a Fibre Channel-to-Thunderbolt bridge solution. The Linear Tape File System feature permits users to access and share large files.



It has a capacity of 2.5 TB/ 6.25 TB (native/compressed) with performance up to 1.4 TB/Hr (compressed). It also has a 30-year archive life and Three-year Advanced Replacement Service warranty.



Media costs less than $.02/GB per cartridge, and it is described as “future proof” with eight-generation roadmap. It also offers LTFS support for Mac, Linux and Windows and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It is backward write compatible one generation/read compatible two generations.



The LTO-6 HH FC external tape drive is available now through the company’s global distributors and resellers. MSRP pricing for the LTO-6 HH FC external tape drive is $3,499.00, and MSRP pricing for LTO-6 media is $99.00.