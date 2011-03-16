Tamil-language Captain TV launches with Omneon server, storage platform

Captain TV, a 24-hour news and entertainment TV channel based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, has installed an Omneon media storage and processing platform to support its file-based broadcast operations. The new channel, which launched in 2010, broadcasts movies, daily soaps, awareness programs, news and other entertainment programming, including Tamil movies as well as English movies dubbed in Tamil.

Captain TV has installed two Omneon MediaDeck server systems, with ProDrive software, and a MediaGrid active storage system. The system is connected to all of Captain TV's Apple edit and graphics systems. Because content is ingested directly to the Omneon MediaGrid, networked users can access and edit stored content quickly and easily. Omneon ProDrive enables MediaDeck server control anywhere on the facility's network for users to record or ingest content.