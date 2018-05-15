Talking TV: New Website Provides ‘An Oral History of Television’

NEW YORK—A new website launched by the Television Academy Foundation gives TV fans an opportunity to go behind the scenes of television’s most famous moments.

More than two decades in the making, “The Interviews: An Oral History of Television” (televisionacademy.com/interviews) features nearly 900 interviews of noted television actors, producers and creators throughout the 70+ years of television in the U.S. Features cover a wide swath of television’s rich history—from Carol Burnett’s description of the origin of her show’s “Went with the Wind” parody to Robert Adler explaining how he co-invented the TV remote control, to Walter Cronkite’s views on Watergate.

The online archive—which features more than 4,000 hours of video was the brainchild of Dean Valentine and Thomas W. Sarnoff more than 20 years ago. Some of the interviews were previously available online at Emmy TV Legends, but all of them are being aggregated on the new site.

The Foundation is the charitable arm of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which runs the prime time Emmy Awards.

Phys.org has the story.